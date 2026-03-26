Empower women as managers of vital resources: It could help save India from water bankruptcy

Infrastructure alone is no longer enough; the new baseline requires judicious water management. In March, the government announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), its flagship programme for rural piped potable water supply, would be extended to December 2028, with its outlay enhanced to ₹8.7 trillion. It has signalled a transition from infrastructure creation to service delivery, supported by drinking water governance and an institutional ecosystem for sustainable rural piped potable water supply.