‘Water bankruptcy’ is a term coined to convey a stage after which it is impossible to return to ‘normal’ water levels without major changes. Popularized by a January 2026 United Nations report calling out the reality of an era of “global water bankruptcy,” the term has attracted considerable attention.
Empower women as managers of vital resources: It could help save India from water bankruptcy
SummaryIndia’s water future hinges on choices made today. We need coordinated action by governments, communities, businesses and individuals. Evidence suggests that women’s leadership at the grassroots can drive behavioural change, keep water use within ‘budgets’ and sustain water resources over time.
‘Water bankruptcy’ is a term coined to convey a stage after which it is impossible to return to ‘normal’ water levels without major changes. Popularized by a January 2026 United Nations report calling out the reality of an era of “global water bankruptcy,” the term has attracted considerable attention.
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