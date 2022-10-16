Empowering farmers is essential for the broad prosperity of India

The PM Jan Urvarak Pariyojana, can also effect positive change. The use of a single brand, Bharat, will go with a common bag design across the country. So we will have Bharat urea, Bharat DAP, Bharat MOP, Bharat NPK, and so on. The rationale is that since fertilizers of a particular category must meet the nutrient-content specifications of the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), there is no product differentiation among different brands for each type of fertilizer. For example, DAP should have same nutrient content, whether it is produced by one company or another. So the concept of ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ will help farmers overcome their confusion over brand-specific choices, as all DAP fertilizer brands must have 18% nitrogen and 46% phosphorus. Farmers are generally unaware of this fact and prefer certain brands as a result of vigorous marketing strategies adopted by firms with strong retailer networks developed over time. It has been found that such brand preferences have resulted in fertilizer-supply delays to farmers and an extra burden on the exchequer due to increased freight subsidy needing to be paid for the long-distance crisscross movement of fertilizers.