Enable export success to boost UP’s economic trajectory

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is only one of India’s 28 states, but it is home to approximately 230 million people, which would make it the world’s fifth largest country by population if it happened to be a sovereign state. As it is also one of the few Indian states now left with a fertility rate above the replacement rate, its population will continue to increase for some time to come. Although governance in UP has improved in recent times, decades of mismanagement, both pre- and post-independence, have left this large and growing population among the poorest in India. Per capita income in UP is lower than all other Indian states except its large eastern neighbour, Bihar.

