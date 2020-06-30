Opinion | Enable people to shield their data from threats

In the virtual world, however, such threats need not emanate from any particular country. Nor would blocking the apps of an adversary fully prevent data leakage. Withdrawal into a digital shell of local applications is no solution either, for it would only cut us off without acting as a sufficient safeguard. While there may be no foolproof response to the problem, we could yet empower citizens to shield themselves by way of a data protection law. There exists a draft bill on this that seeks to on-shore the storage of data to the extent possible, proposes a set of safety devices calibrated by the sensitivity and value of information, and envisages a central data authority that would guard our digital security. Given the current circumstances, it may be tempting to tweak the bill specifically against Chinese access to our data. All legislation, though, needs to be framed for long-term validity. The current bill appears to vest the proposed data authority with excessive power, while leaving individuals with too little to fend off violations of their privacy. It should be reworked to grant people explicit ownership—and thus legal control—of their personal data. It’s a fair bet that democratic defences that derive strength from popular awareness will do a better job of digital security.