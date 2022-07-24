Enabling a tech-supported journey from schooling to livelihoods

Just like UPI enabled millions of transactions with sensitive information that is encrypted yet interoperable with other players in the value chain of the transaction, the same is possible in the realm of skilling and employment. It is possible to create integrated and open-source portals for counselling, talent identification, and skill assessment. Or one can have networks similar to LinkedIn, but which focus on blue-collar and pink-collar jobs. The possibilities are numerous, and we are already seeing some interesting examples emerge. The startup Apna, for instance, connects millions of blue-collar workers to hyper local jobs. Aspiring Minds, meanwhile, administers an AI-based computer adaptive test that evaluates job applicants on communication skills, logical reasoning, quantitative skills, and job-specific domain skills, and helps recruiters identify suitable candidates for different job roles. In the latest Union Budget, we saw the announcement of the DESH stack (Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood), which is envisioned to be the UPI for skilling. But for it to work, we will need interoperability among various platforms so that any of the services may be provided in conjunction, as required, across the value chain. Moreover, such platforms should be designed for scalability, affordability, and accessibility.