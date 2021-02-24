End brinkmanship and go for a win-win on farm laws

Thinking Strategically: First and foremost, each stakeholder should list out the available alternatives to the negotiation terms, and select the best among them should the talks fail. In the parlance of game theory, one needs to apply the principle of ‘BATNA’, or the ‘best alternative to a negotiated agreement" if negotiations do not work out. For example, what could be a better alternative to walking away from a deal (or negotiated agreement): Going to court, a hunger strike, heightened protests, or public demonstrations of anger? Each party must evaluate if the current deal is better than its BATNA or best alternative to it. If yes, the deal must be accepted. If not, both can look for a mutually acceptable zone, instead of prolonging the negotiations because of the time value of money. While making an offer, one must keep in mind all possible outcomes, the passage of time, and how it may impact the size of the eventual pie.

