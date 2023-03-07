End gender inequality in leisure for better results1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Women get much less space than men to unwind and let whim dictate time spent, cramping India’s well-being and potential. Fun isn’t a focus too frivolous for high-level policy action
Leisure cannot really be measured, though it can be a measure of the quality of our lives. Time spent unwinding or on activities we enjoy is good for health, productivity, creativity and well-being—and just as inequality pervades every other sphere of life, it exists in our relaxation as well. How women spend their free time is tightly controlled in India. Leisure and violence seem to have little in common at first glance—yet both are governed by a desire to regulate women’s behaviour. Indian women know that being outdoors—or even in shared spaces indoors—comes with its own rules of social control, and that they have to find their own ways to negotiate these rules. There are often penalties for women whose leisure, especially in public places, isn’t within the norms of ‘decent’ or ‘appropriate’ behaviour, a recent example of this being the harassment of two women bikers by an elderly man and his son on Bengaluru’s NICE Road when they stopped to relax and drink water after a long ride.