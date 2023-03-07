Leisure cannot really be measured, though it can be a measure of the quality of our lives. Time spent unwinding or on activities we enjoy is good for health, productivity, creativity and well-being—and just as inequality pervades every other sphere of life, it exists in our relaxation as well. How women spend their free time is tightly controlled in India. Leisure and violence seem to have little in common at first glance—yet both are governed by a desire to regulate women’s behaviour. Indian women know that being outdoors—or even in shared spaces indoors—comes with its own rules of social control, and that they have to find their own ways to negotiate these rules. There are often penalties for women whose leisure, especially in public places, isn’t within the norms of ‘decent’ or ‘appropriate’ behaviour, a recent example of this being the harassment of two women bikers by an elderly man and his son on Bengaluru’s NICE Road when they stopped to relax and drink water after a long ride.

Constraints on women’s leisure include having to shoulder more household, caregiving and childcare responsibilities, patriarchal attitudes, lack of pay parity, having to accommodate the routines of male relatives, and the absence of safe public transport. Many of the factors that contribute to gender inequality in society and at work are the same ones that don’t let women have fun. India’s official 2019-2020 time-use survey indicates that men spend more time than women on employment, socializing, sleeping and eating, while nearly 20% of the average Indian woman’s day is taken by unpaid domestic work or caregiving. Global studies have shown that the quality of women’s leisure time is poorer than men’s, and it is usually worse in places with more traditional gender norms, little access to formal caregiving and childcare networks, and lower representation of women in politics. Inequality of all kinds is usually upheld by allowing certain practices and beliefs to persist, but our awkward relationship with leisure further complicates this disparity. Leisure is seen as somewhat hedonistic, even an extravagance worthy of guilt. Leisure isn’t just the antithesis to productivity in the Indian context; it’s also in the ‘bad girl’ realm if one enjoys cricket instead of making tea for men watching a match. Attitudes to leisure spill into offices too and play out in various forms, such as resistance to the idea of period leave; women cannot rest, even if in pain, and just have to pull through. Among men, oddball hobbies pursued obsessively add interesting dimensions to their personality, but women are typically expected to fit an archetypal mould.

Policy changes could play a role in improving the quality of women’s leisure. These include expanding access to dependable child- and elderly care, child-support benefits and flexible work and leave policies for all genders. It also requires us to see leisure as integral to living well and acknowledge its emotional benefits for society at large. This cultural shift in favour of rest might be hard to achieve. It makes many uncomfortable to hear that making space for fun is part of feminism and the call for equality across all classes and incomes. When access to education, equal pay, work, healthcare, safety and more remain issues, fun seems so frivolous. Yet, fun doesn’t only mean ‘Galentine Day’ parties, pink balloons and Women’s Day discounts; it’s also about being able to sprawl on a bench and read a book, daydream on the metro, and use public spaces without fear or hesitation.