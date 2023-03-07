End gender inequality in leisure for better results

Constraints on women’s leisure include having to shoulder more household, caregiving and childcare responsibilities, patriarchal attitudes, lack of pay parity, having to accommodate the routines of male relatives, and the absence of safe public transport. Many of the factors that contribute to gender inequality in society and at work are the same ones that don’t let women have fun. India’s official 2019-2020 time-use survey indicates that men spend more time than women on employment, socializing, sleeping and eating, while nearly 20% of the average Indian woman’s day is taken by unpaid domestic work or caregiving. Global studies have shown that the quality of women’s leisure time is poorer than men’s, and it is usually worse in places with more traditional gender norms, little access to formal caregiving and childcare networks, and lower representation of women in politics. Inequality of all kinds is usually upheld by allowing certain practices and beliefs to persist, but our awkward relationship with leisure further complicates this disparity. Leisure is seen as somewhat hedonistic, even an extravagance worthy of guilt. Leisure isn’t just the antithesis to productivity in the Indian context; it’s also in the ‘bad girl’ realm if one enjoys cricket instead of making tea for men watching a match. Attitudes to leisure spill into offices too and play out in various forms, such as resistance to the idea of period leave; women cannot rest, even if in pain, and just have to pull through. Among men, oddball hobbies pursued obsessively add interesting dimensions to their personality, but women are typically expected to fit an archetypal mould.