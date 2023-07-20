End of an impeccable innings, but has Deepak Parekh mistimed his exit?

Take one from the financial-services sector itself. Citicorp and Travelers Group merged in an $83 billion deal in 1998, creating what was then the world’s largest financial-services firm, offering everything from banking and insurance to investment. Citigroup, as the new entity was christened, operated in more than 100 countries and had more than 100 million customers. But the projected benefits never materialised and Citigroup placed most of the Travelers Group business into a subsidiary before selling the insurance business to Metlife in 2005.

