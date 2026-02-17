The end of history as a guide: Artificial intelligence is a sharp break, not just another tech revolution
The past is fast losing its reliability as a guide to the future in an age of exponentially evolving AI. As error rates drop and autonomous systems rewrite their own code, familiar economic maps begin to blur. Humans evolved to trust their memory, but prepare for an inflection point like none other.
The end of history’ is a fool’s title. It invites mockery the way a tall poppy invites a scythe. When Francis Fukuyama used it in 1989, it was ridiculed. Critics pointed to wars and coups as proof that history was alive and well. They missed his point, but their reaction birthed a rule: never use a title that claims the past is over.