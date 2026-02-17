Honesty in front of a mirror: In private, we do not get to outsource honesty. The most dangerous phrase in analysis is not ‘this time is different,’ but we cannot know’ when used as an excuse to stop thinking. The humility we need now is of the real kind. We must admit that our experience, which served well for decades, may now be pointing us in the wrong direction. The cost of that error is not abstract. It is capital trapped in dying assumptions and a generation of students trained for jobs that machines will perform more effectively before they graduate.