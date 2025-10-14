Ending quarterly reports won’t fix companies’ accounting issues. What would.
Martin E. Persson , Barrons 3 min read 14 Oct 2025, 09:59 am IST
Summary
SEC reporting is in need of a larger regulatory overhaul, Martin E. Persson writes in a guest commentary.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
At the president’s suggestion, the Securities and Exchange Commission is once again debating whether companies need to continue issuing quarterly financial reports and move to semiannual reporting.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story