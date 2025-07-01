Wholesome care: All hospitals should help their patients make living wills
Hinduja Hospital’s idea of formally offering this service needs to be replicated across the healthcare sector, especially by India’s many private hospitals. The legal option of rejecting life-support through an ‘advance medical directive’ must not languish in obscurity.
End-of-life hospitalization can be traumatic not just for the emotional suffering, but also the financial stress it may involve. Families of patients already coping with the imminent loss of a loved one are sometimes made to bear crippling bills for life support even when the person has no hope of recovery. This may not be what the patient desires.