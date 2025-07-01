Wholesome care: All hospitals should help their patients make living wills

The broad aim should be to maximize the choice of patients as expressed in a way that’s legally valid. Interestingly, Maharashtra seems to have done some work on this front, having set up more than 400 custodians across the state with whom people can entrust their advance medical directives. Just as asset bequests are now routine among the aware, so might living wills come to be if they’re granted publicity. Clarity on what an individual wants can save patients and their families a lot of tribulation, not to mention expenses, in no-win situations of health failure. A pragmatic legal solution mustn’t languish in obscurity.