Energy mix: Renewables are rising in India while thermal power expansion plans are on a slow track
As renewables gather momentum, India’s thermal power thrust has flagged. Coal-fired output dropped last year in both China and India, even as electricity demand rose. From a carbon emission perspective, 2025 was therefore historic. Are we past peak coal?
Almost everywhere on the planet, the great surge of coal power that fuelled two centuries of industrialization is receding. In rich countries, consumption peaked two decades ago and has since fallen by about half. China managed to suck up every tonne that the developed world spurned since then, but that tide is now turning too. Coal-fired power there fell about 1% last year, despite a 5% jump in electricity usage.