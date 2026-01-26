We are already seeing what this will look like. Coal power fell by about 3% in India last year, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a pro-energy transition group. Some 44% of this decline was caused by growing clean generation, with 36% attributed to unusually cool and wet weather and 20% from an economic slowdown. Last year represents the first time in half a century that coal-fired power generation in both China and India dropped simultaneously.