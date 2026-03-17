The nationwide shortage of cooking gas over the past week should abate soon, given that import supplies are on their way to Indian shores even as domestic refiners have been asked to bump up production.
Energy security versus myopia: India’s LPG scarcity highlights the need for robust central planning
SummaryThe government has moved to ease India’s cooking gas shortage, but the episode exposes glaring gaps in long-range energy planning. Amid import dependence and global volatility, energy security requires the state to play a major role.
The nationwide shortage of cooking gas over the past week should abate soon, given that import supplies are on their way to Indian shores even as domestic refiners have been asked to bump up production.
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