Energy security: how logistics helped India sail through the Gulf war's Hormuz chokehold

Energy security, at its core, is a logistics problem. It is not enough to have the right suppliers; you need ships, terminals, pipelines and diplomatic channels to move their products through any open route.
The Strait of Hormuz disruption was the most severe test faced in the modern era. Since late February, the Strait—through which 120 ships passed daily before the Gulf conflict broke out—fell to fewer than 10 daily transits.
For India, which imports around 90% of its crude oil and draws the bulk of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Gulf countries, the exposure was direct, severe and immediate.
What followed tested whether India’s logistics architecture strengthened over a decade would hold. India-bound ships eventually did cross the Strait. It held.