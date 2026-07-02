Energy security: how logistics helped India sail through the Gulf war's Hormuz chokehold

The third victory was domestic production. When LPG imports slumped, India chose to step up its domestic production. The LPG Control Order of 8 March directed every refinery to maximize output, and within a week, Indian output had risen from 35,000 to 54,000 tonnes a day, with plants re-configured in innovative ways to do so. A combined inventory buffer of about two months across crude oil, LPG and LNG gave planners time to operationalize alternative sourcing.