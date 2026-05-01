Energy trade-offs: What’s prompted the global shift towards renewables over fossil fuels?

That said, things feel different than they did in previous crises—I credit a shift in our psychologies. As environmentalist Bill McKibben wrote at the start of April: “The world between our ears has changed, decisively, in the direction of renewable power from the sun and wind.” Fossil fuels used to be thought of as reliable and cheap—in any weather, at any time of day, you could start an engine or light a match and get power, heat, light.