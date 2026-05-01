Last year was a major step forward in the clean energy revolution, with installations of renewable sources such as solar panels and wind turbines hitting record highs not only in the developed world, but in emerging economies too.
Energy trade-offs: What’s prompted the global shift towards renewables over fossil fuels?
SummaryAs renewables reach record highs, the war in Iran has triggered a fresh energy shock with complex policy implications. While past crises accelerated clean energy adoption, today’s inflation and supply disruptions could slow it down. Which forces will prevail?
Last year was a major step forward in the clean energy revolution, with installations of renewable sources such as solar panels and wind turbines hitting record highs not only in the developed world, but in emerging economies too.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More