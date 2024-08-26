Opinion
India must manage its green energy demand for a successful climate transition
V. Anantha Nageswaran & Akash Poojari 5 min read 26 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- India's energy transition problem is two-fold. While securing and integrating green energy supplies are not as straightforward as one would expect, if the demand is not calibrated by policymakers, the energy supply will be left to play catch-up with exponentially higher demand.
The energy transition challenge, often presented as a singular issue of greening our energy sources, is far from a one-dimensional problem. As with all public policy situations, the challenge is not amenable to a well-defined problem statement or an elegantly crafted solution.
