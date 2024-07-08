Energy-guzzling AI has knocked Google and Microsoft off their net-zero paths
Summary
- The International Energy Agency says electricity consumption by cryptocurrencies, data centres and AI could reach double their 2022 levels by as soon as 2026. The rise of GenAI has launched Big Tech’s energy needs into the stratosphere.
There was news recently that Luiz Amaral, CEO of Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), has announced he will resign soon. This followed a staff revolt at the organization after it said it would let the companies it oversees use ‘carbon credits’ to offset pollution caused by their operations or supply chains.