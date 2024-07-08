Energy-guzzling AI has knocked Google and Microsoft off their net-zero paths

While manufacturing and burning fossil fuels usually get the rap for environmentally unfriendly practices, the real culprits may soon turn out to be Big Tech companies instead. While it is difficult to prise out exactly how much carbon dioxide they add to the atmosphere, according to Goldman Sachs, at least in the US, electricity use by data centres is projected to more than double, rising to 8% by 2030, up from just 3% in 2022. (bit.ly/3XLxUNz).