Engel’s Law and the pandemic’s impact on our food expenditure

Pandemic-induced lockdowns resulted in a sharp increase in the share of food in total expenditure across rural and urban India. The share of food in total expenditure in rural India ranged from 45% to 50%, and, in urban India, from 41% to 45% in the 14 months preceding March 2020. However, the corresponding shares rose to 61% in rural India and 59% in urban India in April 2020, a period that coincided with a stringent nationwide lockdown. Movement restrictions at the onset of the pandemic acted more like a temporary shock than a permanent one, which resulted in declining shares of food in total expenditure. But a slight increase (to 53% in rural areas and 51% in urban areas) occurred during the more deadly second wave (April-May 2021), when some Indian states used closures and containment zones as measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, but no nationwide restrictions were imposed. This phenomenon is observed among households across income levels.