England’s spring of discontent

Whoever wins the July 4 election will face rough seas. The American alliance has been the cornerstone of British foreign policy since World War II, but U.S. policy is moving into a new phase. The rise of China continues to drive Americans to focus their efforts on the Indo-Pacific. Britain, with all the goodwill in the world, can’t play the kind of role in Pacific defense that it plays in Europe. Japan, Australia and India are likely to be more central to American thinking than Britain in coming years. Where will that leave the special relationship between Britain and the U.S.?