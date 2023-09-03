Enhance board effectiveness to acquire a competitive advantage4 min read 03 Sep 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The board can be a strategic asset for a company that focuses on a 4-Cs-formula of context, clarity, composition and conduct
The word ‘board’ traces its origin to the large table around which people would gather for important meetings, but of course now refers to the people who have been ‘elected to manage a company by its shareholders.’ Traditionally, boards have focused on compliance and regulatory adherence, and in recent times, on transparency and corporate governance. The focus of this article is on how boards can become a source of competitive advantage in today’s ‘VUCA’ environment of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. It is important at the outset to note that all boards are unique, and so while there are common themes, answers are specific to the company in question and its board context. While most of the discussion is related to boards of publicly traded companies, these themes are equally relevant to boards of privately held companies.