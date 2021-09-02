Enlarge the Panchsheel approach to Tribal upliftment

The Indian Constitution entails provisions for the administration and control of Scheduled Areas and Schedule Tribes (STs) under Part-10. Tribal advisory councils are mandatorily constituted to inculcate local self-governance, the cornerstone of democracy. Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution reserve seats for STs in Scheduled areas, thus granting them representation to safeguard their rights and interests. This applies both at the national and grassroots level. Additionally, welfare departments have been instituted in states with considerable Tribal populations to work for the furtherance of their rights. The 89th Amendment introduced the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes that derives its power from Article 338A, which is handled by panellists from Tribal communities. It is relevant to mention that the Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act of 1995, or PESA, confers upon village gram sabhas the powers of development and dispute resolution (as per traditional customs), as also the ownership and management of natural resources under local Tribal communities.