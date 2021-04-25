Will this week be worse? For thousands of us, it is about which way this hour will go, or even minute, as time ticks away against the volatility of oxygen saturation. In this war—or jung, to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term—against India’s covid outbreak, uncertainty has been an operative enemy at the strategic level right from the get-go. This differs from risk, for a probability cannot be assigned to any outcome. And it was clear all along that Sars-CoV-2 could confound us and get nasty. Our strategy, therefore, had to combine scenario planning for every possible eventuality with a finger on the pandemic’s pulse. All tactics devised to achieve close aims had to be aligned with a long-horizon plan to cap infections, while expanding healthcare to save lives, and then snuff it out. Since this last bit was key, Modi’s claim of victory in January caught many of us by surprise. As our crisis of state inadequacy in this second wave has now shown, we have fallen short on multiple fronts. Even efforts to boost oxygen supply and roll out vaccines have stumbled on the trip-wires of governance and funding. It’s no wonder that confidence in our war-plan is at a premium.

In a flurry of rear-guard action last week, our Prime Minister held a series of video calls with various state and industry leaders to scramble a response to our scarcities, even as he pressed the Air Force and Railways into service for oxygen, issued hoarding warnings and import orders, and dropped a few barriers. Shortly earlier, he had opened up a private market for vaccines, moved belatedly to fund vaccine-makers, widened jab eligibility to cover all adults, and sought to assure us of his government’s dedication to public safety. While this conveyed a renewed sense of resolve, a telling part of the episode was that it took top-level attention—at long last—for the Centre to get back into covid battle-gear. This suggests a model of administration whose agency is rather top-heavy, with not much delegation of decisions. In war-like situations, a structure like this is often assumed to be an advantage. Yet, the record of centralized models, globally, is marred with deficiencies. Consider the upward flow of information. For efficiency, bad news must reach decision-makers faster than any other. However, if subordinates’ incentives to report adversity are weak and other data signals are flawed, as often seen in top-down chains of command, then red alerts can lose both speed and accuracy on their way up. Also, the fewer the bosses authorized to give go-aheads, the longer, alas, the overall reaction time. Such pitfalls tend to make bad situations worse, and they demand our vigilance.

Right now, we have lives at threat as much as livelihoods, and our economy stands exposed to the potential scarring of human resources. As the stakes soar, we must confront the menace head-on. For a clear grasp of reality to be a firm ally in this war, various channels of information must play a role. Our ‘spies’ out there, our gene sequencers, mutant tracers and other scientists, should be funded fully to feed our vaccine mission with timely scientific inputs. Other battleground feedback, as served by media search-lights, could help sharpen responses. It’s inexplicable, in this context, for anyone in authority over our covid campaign not to address the queries of reporters armed with scans of the scourge’s advance. Let’s face it. A lot of known unknowns still need to be cracked, even as saving lives is the immediate imperative. Let’s deploy all we’ve got.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.