Enrich India’s strategy to stop our paroxysms

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will this week be worse? For thousands of us, it is about which way this hour will go, or even minute, as time ticks away against the volatility of oxygen saturation. In this war—or jung, to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term—against India’s covid outbreak, uncertainty has been an operative enemy at the strategic level right from the get-go. This differs from risk, for a probability cannot be assigned to any outcome. And it was clear all along that Sars-CoV-2 could confound us and get nasty. Our strategy, therefore, had to combine scenario planning for every possible eventuality with a finger on the pandemic’s pulse. All tactics devised to achieve close aims had to be aligned with a long-horizon plan to cap infections, while expanding healthcare to save lives, and then snuff it out. Since this last bit was key, Modi’s claim of victory in January caught many of us by surprise. As our crisis of state inadequacy in this second wave has now shown, we have fallen short on multiple fronts. Even efforts to boost oxygen supply and roll out vaccines have stumbled on the trip-wires of governance and funding. It’s no wonder that confidence in our war-plan is at a premium.

Will this week be worse? For thousands of us, it is about which way this hour will go, or even minute, as time ticks away against the volatility of oxygen saturation. In this war—or jung, to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s term—against India’s covid outbreak, uncertainty has been an operative enemy at the strategic level right from the get-go. This differs from risk, for a probability cannot be assigned to any outcome. And it was clear all along that Sars-CoV-2 could confound us and get nasty. Our strategy, therefore, had to combine scenario planning for every possible eventuality with a finger on the pandemic’s pulse. All tactics devised to achieve close aims had to be aligned with a long-horizon plan to cap infections, while expanding healthcare to save lives, and then snuff it out. Since this last bit was key, Modi’s claim of victory in January caught many of us by surprise. As our crisis of state inadequacy in this second wave has now shown, we have fallen short on multiple fronts. Even efforts to boost oxygen supply and roll out vaccines have stumbled on the trip-wires of governance and funding. It’s no wonder that confidence in our war-plan is at a premium.

Right now, we have lives at threat as much as livelihoods, and our economy stands exposed to the potential scarring of human resources. As the stakes soar, we must confront the menace head-on. For a clear grasp of reality to be a firm ally in this war, various channels of information must play a role. Our ‘spies’ out there, our gene sequencers, mutant tracers and other scientists, should be funded fully to feed our vaccine mission with timely scientific inputs. Other battleground feedback, as served by media search-lights, could help sharpen responses. It’s inexplicable, in this context, for anyone in authority over our covid campaign not to address the queries of reporters armed with scans of the scourge’s advance. Let’s face it. A lot of known unknowns still need to be cracked, even as saving lives is the immediate imperative. Let’s deploy all we’ve got.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}