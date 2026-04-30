Many years ago, in 1971, Peter Kilby wrote that understanding entrepreneurship is like hunting a ‘heffalump,’ a fictional elephant-like creature from Winnie-the-Pooh.
To define is to confine—and like the heffalump, the entrepreneur isn’t easy to encage or identify
SummaryFor two centuries plus, economists, psychologists and sociologists have tried to describe the entrepreneur through a kaleidoscope of lenses. Instead of asking who the entrepreneur is, it may be more useful to ask what entrepreneurial action is—and how friction can be reduced.
Many years ago, in 1971, Peter Kilby wrote that understanding entrepreneurship is like hunting a ‘heffalump,’ a fictional elephant-like creature from Winnie-the-Pooh.
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