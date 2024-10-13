Opinion
Harsh Mariwala: Entrepreneurs, please don’t neglect your mental health!
Summary
- It’s lonely at the top and the stress business chiefs face is rarely discussed. Risk lies at the centre of enterprise and many variables needed for success are beyond an entrepreneur’s control. Thankfully, mental well-being tools exist.
Entrepreneurs are often treated like mythical creatures—visionary, creative and self-actualized. But this aura leaves no room for their vulnerability. We rarely talk about their unique stressors and challenges.
