Enterprise and employment: We need dynamic firms to generate jobs
Summary
- India’s shift from lower middle-income to upper-middle income status would require a major shift in the economy’s employment structure. To absorb a fast-growing labour force, government support should focus on business dynamism and not just firm size.
In a variant of a story that has played out across many locations in recent years, Mumbai last week saw 110,000 women camp outside the Mumbai University sports ground, adjacent to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. They had come to India’s financial capital in the hope of getting one of the 1,257 posts for women police constables in the city.