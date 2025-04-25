Climate challenges are real but let’s not get taken by sensationalism
SummaryDire predictions being made of climate catastrophe are misleading and disregard the progress the world has made in fighting pollution and lowering emissions. We need practical solutions and must focus on prosperity to enable investment in sustainable climate protection
It's tempting to believe that the world is on the brink of environmental collapse. We are constantly inundated by dire predictions of climate catastrophe and warnings about the planet's imminent destruction. But this is misleading. Rather than spiralling into panic, we should take a moment to appreciate the remarkable progress we’ve made in improving the environment—and acknowledge that a key factor is prosperity.