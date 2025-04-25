We’re seeing this pattern repeat today, particularly when it comes to climate change. Yes, climate change is a real challenge, but we must keep it in perspective. It is not the existential threat that some would have us believe. In fact, over the past century, deaths from climate-related disasters such as storms, floods, droughts and wildfires have declined by a remarkable 98%. This is not because the environment has remained static, but because human innovation and adaptation have made us more resilient.