Two ways for the EPFO to give itself an image boost
Summary
- India’s state-run retirement fund would do itself a favour by resolving its high level of claim rejections and speeding up payments. Millions of subscribers counting on it for their old age would take note of its digital makeover.
The proof of a retiral kitty’s worth is in the retiring. On this measure, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has not made news in recent years that could impress its subscribers. As reported, it has had a rather high rejection rate of final settlement claims.