EPFO reforms: Getting PF dues shouldn’t require special services
SummaryThe fact that a fintech service industry has sprouted to help people get their provident fund (PF) claims met reflects poorly on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). India’s state-run retirement fund needs a big leap in subscriber orientation.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is undergoing reforms. In the latest instance, the state-backed retirement fund manager has instructed its offices not to reject claims of subscribers just because of an overlap in their employment spans between employers. Dates of when a job is given up and the next taken could get mixed up in the records; employees who avail their unused leave at the end of a work stint to join another company, for example, could face this hazard without realizing it.