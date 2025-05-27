EPFO reforms: Getting PF dues shouldn’t require special services

As detailed by a Long Story in Mint on Monday, an industry has sprouted around solving problems faced by EPFO subscribers. Startups have sprung up in cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore that offer to help people get their money in lieu of a fee. This fee could be a fixed amount (say, ₹10,000 per case) or a proportion of the funds at stake (going up to 5% of the PF corpus). Since these firms are merely trying to profit from an identified need and claim recoveries that run into hundreds of crores, their existence is not scandalous.