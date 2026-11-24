The outcomes of these reforms, undertaken continually over the past 12 years, are evident to all. Employment in India rose from 47.5 crore in 2017–18 to 64.33 crore in 2023–24, marking a net addition of 16.83 crore jobs in six years, while unemployment fell from 6.0% to 3.2%. Over 17 crore employment opportunities were generated in the country between 2014 and 2024 under the Modi government—nearly six times higher than the corresponding figure under the UPA government. India’s social security coverage has seen remarkable expansion over the past decade, rising from 19% in 2015 to over 68% in 2026, extending to over 100 crore people, as recognised by the International Labour Organisation. These are not mere statistics; they represent millions of families whose lives changed because India chose to formalise, modernise and expand opportunity.