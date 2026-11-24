The government, in recent years, has introduced the e-Shram portal to extend welfare benefits to unorganised workers and the National Career Service portal to open up enabling opportunities for the workforce. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation are among the largest social security organisations in the world, providing cover to crores of workers. Last November, the government brought into effect the four Labour Codes, streamlining 29 labour laws into four comprehensive codes and paving the way for a modern, efficient labour ecosystem.