Worker centricity and workers' welfare have been at the core of governance under the Modi government. Securing the future of those whose tireless efforts build the nation has been an integral part of the government's developmental initiatives.
Worker centricity and workers' welfare have been at the core of governance under the Modi government. Securing the future of those whose tireless efforts build the nation has been an integral part of the government's developmental initiatives.
The government, in recent years, has introduced the e-Shram portal to extend welfare benefits to unorganised workers and the National Career Service portal to open up enabling opportunities for the workforce. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation are among the largest social security organisations in the world, providing cover to crores of workers. Last November, the government brought into effect the four Labour Codes, streamlining 29 labour laws into four comprehensive codes and paving the way for a modern, efficient labour ecosystem.
The government, in recent years, has introduced the e-Shram portal to extend welfare benefits to unorganised workers and the National Career Service portal to open up enabling opportunities for the workforce. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation are among the largest social security organisations in the world, providing cover to crores of workers. Last November, the government brought into effect the four Labour Codes, streamlining 29 labour laws into four comprehensive codes and paving the way for a modern, efficient labour ecosystem.
It is in the same spirit that last week, the Union Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved raising the statutory wage ceiling for mandatory Employees' Provident Fund coverage from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 a month. This landmark decision came into effect from 17 September, a day widely celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti. This decision brings a large number of additional workers within the fold of provident fund, pension and insurance protection under EPFO, which already serves close to 80 million contributing members. The government has committed nearly ₹56,696 crore over the next five years to support this expansion.
Closing the gap
This decision responds to a quiet but consequential shift under way in India's labour market. Wages have been rising over the past decade, and a higher wage ceiling was necessary to ensure that workers do not find themselves outside the safety net, precisely at the moment their earnings were improving. There was another subtle gap: even where EPF deductions on wages above ₹15,000 were voluntary, workers still lost out on pension benefits, because the EPS threshold stayed capped at ₹15,000. Raising the ceiling closes both gaps at once, so that formal social security now rises in tandem with rising wages, reflecting the economic reality of a growing India.
This reform is not merely the revision of a monetary threshold. It is an investment in India's future pension adequacy, household financial security and fiscal sustainability. An enhanced wage ceiling brings several million additional workers within the social security architecture, assuring them of long-term retirement security and giving further impetus to the formalisation of employment. For employers, this reform will translate into better employee retention and greater workforce stability, building a more productive workforce and enhancing the competitiveness of enterprises. In the long term, this means a more secure, resilient and future-ready workforce for the nation at large.
This wage ceiling revision is one strand in a sustained series of efforts to modernise India's labour and social security framework. Expansion of India's social protection system is one of the foundations underlying the Labour Codes, and the Cabinet's decision to raise the wage ceiling gives further boost to this resolve. The Code on Social Security, for the first time, recognises gig and platform workers within India’s social security framework, extending the idea that protection should follow the worker, whatever the form of work. Taken together, these reforms are steadily reshaping how India's workforce experiences governance, with more simplicity, greater accessibility and greater dignity.
The outcomes of these reforms, undertaken continually over the past 12 years, are evident to all. Employment in India rose from 47.5 crore in 2017–18 to 64.33 crore in 2023–24, marking a net addition of 16.83 crore jobs in six years, while unemployment fell from 6.0% to 3.2%. Over 17 crore employment opportunities were generated in the country between 2014 and 2024 under the Modi government—nearly six times higher than the corresponding figure under the UPA government. India’s social security coverage has seen remarkable expansion over the past decade, rising from 19% in 2015 to over 68% in 2026, extending to over 100 crore people, as recognised by the International Labour Organisation. These are not mere statistics; they represent millions of families whose lives changed because India chose to formalise, modernise and expand opportunity.
I am reminded, in moments like this, of a line from the Bhagavad Gita:
"Devan bhāvayatā 'anena te devā bhāvayantu vah
parasparam bhāvayantaḥ śreyaḥ param avāpsyatha." (BG 3.11)
By mutually nurturing one another, you shall attain the highest good. Employer, employee and government are not at odds in India's growth story; they are partners in nation-building. When industry invests in the welfare of its workers, workers repay that investment many times over in loyalty and productivity. The enhancement of the EPF wage ceiling must be seen in that light—as yet another step forward in a committed programme of labour reform, as we march ahead to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, keeping workers' interests at the heart of every decision.
The author is vice-chairperson, NITI Aayog, Views are personal.