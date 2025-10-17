For the provident fund’s stability, its managers should heed RBI’s advice—align earnings with payouts
India’s EPFO is easing rules for early withdrawals, giving subscribers more flexibility than ever. But for its corpus to stay stable in a challenging investment environment, it must ensure that its investments earn enough to fund its generous payouts. On this, RBI has useful advice for it.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has undertaken a fresh round of reforms designed to help subscribers access their retiral funds ahead of time. Notable among these is its easing of premature withdrawal rules: one can withdraw up to 75% of the money in one’s account, with the rest held back as a prudential measure for future release.