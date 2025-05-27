Ashok Lavasa: Address the missing link in e-waste recycling
SummaryIndia’s heap of e-waste is rising fast. Informal sector dominance of recycling must give way to a formal and sustainable circular sub-economy. For this, producers must follow Indian rules and set aside funds for Extended Producer Responsibility fees.
In a world striving for net-zero emissions, re-use and recycling are central to policymaking. Extended producer responsibility (EPR), which is at the core of India’s E-Waste Management Rules of 2022, mandates all producers, importers and brand owners to finance and manage recycling of the waste they generate.