In 2012, facing a shrinking labour force and economic stagnation, then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō bet on women. To encourage more women to work, his government rolled out a series of reforms, including expanded childcare, enhanced parental leave and tax incentives for firms that promoted women. By 2019, 2.5 million additional women were employed, female labour-force participation reached 67% and job placement for graduates was nearly universal.
Equal opportunities for women may be the fastest way to generate jobs and accelerate economic growth
SummaryWell-crafted laws that empower women can significantly lift an economy’s performance. Yet, in much of the world, legal rights exist largely on paper, with weak enforcement and missing support systems keeping millions out of work. Closing this gap could unlock jobs, entrepreneurship and faster growth
In 2012, facing a shrinking labour force and economic stagnation, then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō bet on women. To encourage more women to work, his government rolled out a series of reforms, including expanded childcare, enhanced parental leave and tax incentives for firms that promoted women. By 2019, 2.5 million additional women were employed, female labour-force participation reached 67% and job placement for graduates was nearly universal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More