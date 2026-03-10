Equal opportunities for women may be the fastest way to generate jobs and accelerate economic growth

In 2012, facing a shrinking labour force and economic stagnation, then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzō bet on women. To encourage more women to work, his government rolled out a series of reforms, including expanded childcare, enhanced parental leave and tax incentives for firms that promoted women. By 2019, 2.5 million additional women were employed, female labour-force participation reached 67% and job placement for graduates was nearly universal.