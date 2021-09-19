Equitable access will help improve reproductive health

More damaging are prevalent myths and misconceptions about demographic trends in the country, including fertility rates and population growth. Many believe that certain religious minorities contribute greatly to India’s population growth, a notion that is not supported by data. In fact, decadal growth rates among all religious groups are declining steadily. The decline has been sharper among Muslims than Hindus over the last three decades, at 4.7% and 3.1% respectively between 2001 and 2011 (bit.ly/3nPjLNv). During 2001-2011, a steep decline was noted in the population growth rate for Jains (20.5 percentage points), Buddhists (16.7), Sikhs (8.5) and Christians (7). The share of Hindus in India’s population reduced marginally, from 80.5% in 2001 to 79.8% in 2011, while the Muslim population registered a slight increase, from 13.4% in 2001 to 14.2%. In terms of absolute numbers, the Hindu population increased by 139 million during 2001-2011, while the Muslim population grew by 34 million. Contrary to popular belief, the steepest decline in total fertility rate (TFR) was observed among Muslims (0.8%) followed by Hindus (0.5%), Sikhs (0.4%), and Christians (0.3%), between 2005-06 and 2015-16.