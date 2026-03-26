Her name is Lakshmi. She lives in a small village in the Krishna delta, Andhra Pradesh, where the fields flood in September and the nearest bank branch is a one-hour bus ride away. She wants to buy a buffalo, not as an aspiration, but as a business plan. A government scheme could fund it. But she cannot read or fill a form and has no one to help her navigate the paperwork.
Equitable agency: The case for an AI agent for every Indian
SummaryMillions remain locked out of welfare and services due to procedural friction. An AI agent accessible via a smartphone that speaks all Indian languages—and invariably acts in the user’s interest—could bridge our digital divide and help reduce disparities.
Her name is Lakshmi. She lives in a small village in the Krishna delta, Andhra Pradesh, where the fields flood in September and the nearest bank branch is a one-hour bus ride away. She wants to buy a buffalo, not as an aspiration, but as a business plan. A government scheme could fund it. But she cannot read or fill a form and has no one to help her navigate the paperwork.
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