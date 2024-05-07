Equitable survival: Climate action needs to be gender just
Summary
- Our climate crisis is now visible in extreme heat, apart from more intense and frequent natural disasters. We need a gender-just plan of action to avert the loss of lives and livelihoods faced by millions of women around the world.
The European Court of Human Rights recently ruled in favour of KlimaSeniorinnen (Senior Women for Climate Protection), an association of more than 2,000 Swiss women, all above the age of 64, who had filed a case against the Swiss government for its failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which has put them at a greater risk of dying during heatwaves because of their age and gender.