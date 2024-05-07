Equitable survival: Climate action needs to be gender just

After a 2003 heatwave killed thousands in France, it emerged that many of the victims were elderly women living alone in top-floor apartments, which led some scientists to ask if elderly women may be at higher risk of dying because of social factors like a greater propensity to live in seclusion. Another study on Ahmedabad’s 2010 deadly heatwave (by Rand Corp) pointed out that lack of access to toilets compelled many women to drink less water to avoid relieving themselves outdoors, noting that “women didn’t have the agency to cool themselves down."