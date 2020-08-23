Equity markets under a spell of irrational exuberance

It is also true that despite the recent fall in real incomes for many urban households, and an increasing rate of unemployment seen among the salaried class, the disposable income for many (those still employed) has gone up since the lockdown came into effect, as many other overhead expenses— say, on travel, accommodation, eating out, cinema-going, shopping at malls, etc.— have drastically come down. This might be encouraging more Indians to save in uncertain times and some to increase their investments in low-risk mutual fund schemes through SIPs.