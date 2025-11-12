Mint Quick Edit | Equity mutual funds go out of favour as global uncertainty weighs on investors’ minds
Mutual fund investors ditched equities last month amid lingering global uncertainty that is outweighing strength in the local economy. Equity fund inflows fell 19%, even as hybrid funds attracted interest. The shift signals a cautious mood as investors await the trade deal fog to clear.
With uncertainty lingering over the global economic environment, October saw the participation of investors in equity mutual funds slump. Inflows into these funds fell 19% from September to ₹24,690 crore, the third-straight month of decline, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday showed.