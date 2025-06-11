Mint Quick Edit | Mutual fund inflows signal household caution
Summary
Data for May shows a drop in India’s mutual fund inflows, although systematic investment plans (SIPs) proved resilient. It’s a story of mixed signals and varying horizons.
Net inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) dropped 22% from April to ₹19,013 crore in May, the lowest in a year, according to data issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
