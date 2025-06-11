Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Mutual fund inflows signal household caution

Mint Quick Edit | Mutual fund inflows signal household caution

Mint Editorial Board

Data for May shows a drop in India’s mutual fund inflows, although systematic investment plans (SIPs) proved resilient. It’s a story of mixed signals and varying horizons.

It is not surprising that household investors may have grown cautious.
Gift this article

Net inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) dropped 22% from April to 19,013 crore in May, the lowest in a year, according to data issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Net inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) dropped 22% from April to 19,013 crore in May, the lowest in a year, according to data issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Why a tentative stock market makes sense

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Why a tentative stock market makes sense

That’s a substantial drop, no doubt, but not surprising, given all the flux in the global economy and the fact that Indian equity indices are still to regain their past peaks. Household investors may have grown cautious.

Also Read: How to set right your SIP portfolio

While India’s economy grew strongly last quarter, at 7.4% year-on-year, its pace of expansion is now expected to weaken as external drags weigh in. That said, investments through systematic investment plans hit a fresh high of 26,688 crore last month. Though only fractionally up from April, the record flows through this route suggest that investors are taking a long-horizon view of their investments.

Also Read: Mutual funds versus bank deposits? Dispel that myth.

With the Reserve Bank of India having unveiled a monetary stimulus, and with tax relief expected to do its own bit to perk up consumption, investors have some cause to hope that the economy will prove reasonably resilient this fiscal year in the face of economic uncertainties. Signs that these policy measures are working could boost market sentiment as well as the inflows of MFs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.